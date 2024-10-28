UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Short Interest Down 57.3% in October

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,000 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the September 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 799,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ULS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W downgraded UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UL Solutions

UL Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ULS opened at $52.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50. UL Solutions has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UL Solutions will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UL Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.