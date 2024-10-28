Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.0784

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $30.69 million and approximately $525,177.92 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.0784 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,884.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.43 or 0.00524691 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00022822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00072171 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006344 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000822 BTC.

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,448,129 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 391,448,129.0691 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.07804947 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $458,311.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

