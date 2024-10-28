Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,701,900 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 37,477,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:UNPSF remained flat at $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday. Uni-President China has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

