United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Update

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

United Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

UBCP stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.25. 7,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $78.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.41. United Bancorp has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.50.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 19.85%.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in United Bancorp during the second quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in United Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

