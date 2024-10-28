UXLINK (UXLINK) Price Down 9% This Week

UXLINK (UXLINK) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 28th. UXLINK has a market capitalization of $77.77 million and approximately $110.23 million worth of UXLINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UXLINK token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UXLINK has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,774.94 or 0.99811934 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,652.42 or 0.99636673 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UXLINK Profile

UXLINK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. The official website for UXLINK is www.uxlink.io. UXLINK’s official Twitter account is @uxlinkofficial.

UXLINK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UXLINK (UXLINK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. UXLINK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 170,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of UXLINK is 0.42345686 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $62,641,363.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uxlink.io.”

