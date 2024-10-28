Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.88, but opened at $48.97. Valaris shares last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 148,910 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners lowered Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark lowered shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Valaris from $91.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Valaris from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Valaris Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.07. Valaris had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. Analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,326.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,326.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,450,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,118.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,403 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,246 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,849,000 after buying an additional 77,490 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Valaris by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 1.0% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at $7,355,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 15.8% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

