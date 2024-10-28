Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $425.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $515.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.74. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.98 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The company has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Barclays decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.07.

Get Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.