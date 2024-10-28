Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Novartis by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,407,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,610 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,568,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,819,000 after purchasing an additional 590,830 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 53.7% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,372,000 after buying an additional 666,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Novartis by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after buying an additional 1,250,318 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $113.79 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $232.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

