Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 2,695 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,437,936,000 after acquiring an additional 36,124,363 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 959.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 9,327,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447,091 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $261,923,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,432.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,151,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,627,000 after buying an additional 5,749,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Bank of America by 290.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,114,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,763,000 after buying an additional 5,293,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $284,146,717.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 948,077,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,520,401,217.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $284,146,717.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 948,077,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,520,401,217.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,063.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,072,238 shares of company stock worth $4,833,067,143. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $41.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $325.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

