Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Short Interest Up 17.1% in October

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ VNDA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 98,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.63 million, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 147,066 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 107,203 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 201,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading

