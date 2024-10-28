Vanderbilt University Buys 9,273 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Vanderbilt University raised its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the quarter. Tenable comprises approximately 1.0% of Vanderbilt University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vanderbilt University owned approximately 0.12% of Tenable worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $4,812,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.70. 37,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50.

Insider Activity at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.41 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,908,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,484,628.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,484,628.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,076. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TENB. Baird R W upgraded Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital cut shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TENB

About Tenable

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.