Vanderbilt University Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Vanderbilt University lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of Vanderbilt University’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vanderbilt University owned approximately 2.87% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $61,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,026,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,902,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,832,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 224,151 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 160.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 182,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,631,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.97. The company had a trading volume of 132,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,372. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

