Vanderbilt University Sells 297 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Vanderbilt University decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.
Camden Property Trust Price Performance
CPT stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.15. The stock had a trading volume of 53,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $127.69.
Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.76.
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.
