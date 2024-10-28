Vanderbilt University Sells 297 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Vanderbilt University decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.15. The stock had a trading volume of 53,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.76.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

