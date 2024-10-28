Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after buying an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,848 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,944,000 after purchasing an additional 556,913 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

