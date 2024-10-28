Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,960,000 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the September 30th total of 11,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,817,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,110 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,679,000 after buying an additional 395,318 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,896,000 after buying an additional 10,210,788 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,363,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,357,000 after buying an additional 68,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,460,000 after buying an additional 2,914,442 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.61. 7,494,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,015,855. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $84.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

