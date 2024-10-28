Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.5% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VO stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.91. 212,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,942. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $270.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

