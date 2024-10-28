Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.48 and last traded at $99.48, with a volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.61.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Alphabet’s Earnings Could Surprise—Should You Buy Now?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MaxLinear: Staging a Turnaround for the AI Broadband Chip Maker
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.