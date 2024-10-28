Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.48 and last traded at $99.48, with a volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.61.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,886.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,666,000 after buying an additional 405,288 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,714,000 after purchasing an additional 358,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,926,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,994,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 444,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 219,736 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

