VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

VICI Properties Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 671.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 721,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 627,979 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,882,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,079,000 after acquiring an additional 246,983 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 115.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 484,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after acquiring an additional 59,613 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.10 on Monday. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.38%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.