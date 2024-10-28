VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties
VICI Properties Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.10 on Monday. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55.
VICI Properties Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.38%.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
