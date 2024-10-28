Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSDA. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 337,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 58,798 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 87,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSDA traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $52.56. 5,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,704. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $262.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

