Vima LLC Purchases New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,738,000 after acquiring an additional 95,029 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232,787 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,225,000 after purchasing an additional 132,028 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI traded up $7.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,055.16. The company had a trading volume of 69,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,637. The firm has a market cap of $104.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,047.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,785.86. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,205.80 and a 12 month high of $2,161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,530.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,301.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.