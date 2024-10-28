Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,500 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the September 30th total of 385,600 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRPX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 50,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,556. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

