Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Announces Earnings Results

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $0.11, reports. The business had revenue of $205.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

VRTS opened at $213.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.26 and its 200 day moving average is $218.62. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $168.93 and a 12-month high of $263.39.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRTS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 138.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 317 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 25.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.