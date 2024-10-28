Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.57.

NASDAQ:VC traded up $2.95 on Monday, hitting $95.83. 297,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,977. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.45. Visteon has a 1 year low of $86.77 and a 1 year high of $131.70.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.37. Visteon had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Visteon’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Visteon by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 85.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

