W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,691 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in W. P. Carey by 93.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in W. P. Carey by 175.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $57.28 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 133.08%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

