WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Short Interest Update

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 96.5% from the September 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

WaFd Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ WAFDP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,449. WaFd has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.