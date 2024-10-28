Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $592,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 0.4% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,147.6% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.65. The company had a trading volume of 634,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,650. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.28. The stock has a market cap of $192.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $7,150,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,488,718.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

