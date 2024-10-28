Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,196 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 18.4% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 108,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $287.43. 610,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,008. The stock has a market cap of $431.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.76 and a fifty-two week high of $289.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.83 and a 200-day moving average of $268.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.