WAX Trading Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $110.29 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,273,408,509 coins and its circulating supply is 3,556,621,745 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://wax.io/."

