Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chicago Rivet & Machine (CVR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN: CVR):
- 10/27/2024 – Chicago Rivet & Machine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance
CVR stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $21.19.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
