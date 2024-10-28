Welch Group LLC Acquires Shares of 28,489 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Energy Transfer
In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Energy Transfer Price Performance
Shares of ET traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,986,447. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
