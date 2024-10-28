Welch Group LLC Buys 1,101 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 276.3% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 663.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 45,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.68. 736,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,315,023. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

