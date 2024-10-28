Welch Group LLC Buys 431 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 89.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 218.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,182,000 after acquiring an additional 566,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Dbs Bank cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.14.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.73. The company had a trading volume of 363,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,972. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.40. The company has a market cap of $154.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

