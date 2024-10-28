Welch Group LLC Buys 888 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 550,045 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,909,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,341 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of COP traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.75. 692,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861,355. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.47 and a 200 day moving average of $113.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.