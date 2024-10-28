Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.27-$4.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Welltower stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.57. 2,278,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,070. Welltower has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $132.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a PE ratio of 161.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. Welltower’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

