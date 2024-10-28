Wrapped eETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.06 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Wrapped eETH has a total market cap of $6.06 million and $7.93 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be bought for about $2,633.31 or 0.03811536 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH’s launch date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,720,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,723,193.33341026. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,613.12125485 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $17,198,130.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

