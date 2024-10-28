Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $9,682,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 121,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,139,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,817,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,817,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $753.00. 588,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,611. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $399.41 and a one year high of $773.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $706.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $659.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.