Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Has $19.64 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,267 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 7.3% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $19,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 484,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.21. 136,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,609. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.31. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.