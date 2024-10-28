Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Has $19.64 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,267 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 7.3% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $19,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 484,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.21. 136,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,609. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.31. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
