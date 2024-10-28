Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402,821 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 5.0% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $13,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,319,821. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

