Zcash Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $614.87 million and $86.78 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $37.66 or 0.00054890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00033051 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000347 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.