375 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $555.17 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.25. The firm has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

