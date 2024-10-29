4,330 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.92.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average is $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

