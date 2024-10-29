792 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $57.44 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

