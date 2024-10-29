Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 51100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Trading Up 25.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Abacus Mining & Exploration

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.

