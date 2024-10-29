AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $1,011,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 567,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $189.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of $334.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.56. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

