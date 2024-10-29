ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $24,352.70 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $24,352.70 and $64.63 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,290.60 or 1.00104720 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00006989 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005980 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00062508 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000024 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars.

