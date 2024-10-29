Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,682 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 544,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.50. 1,447,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,935,382. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $179.11 and a 12-month high of $255.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

