Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 0.4% of Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.29. 433,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,295. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.53.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

