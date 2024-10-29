Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 130.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 284,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 190,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,557.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $171.98. 54,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,280. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.91 and its 200-day moving average is $155.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

