Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 237.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 106,368 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,429,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 573.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 32,396 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,829,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.79. 529,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,524. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Conagra Brands

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.