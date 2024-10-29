Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 237.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 106,368 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,429,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 573.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 32,396 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,829,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
NYSE CAG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.79. 529,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,524. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.32.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.92%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
