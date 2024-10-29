Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Sells 470 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 251.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,442,000 after acquiring an additional 105,764 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,095,000 after purchasing an additional 46,702 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 492,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,528,000 after buying an additional 38,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 2,269.4% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 36,901 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AFG traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $129.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.66. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.62 and a 1 year high of $138.81.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

